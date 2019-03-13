Dushman full Bhojpuri movie online: Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh and Gargi Pandit starrer has garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable! Watch full Bhojpuri movie inside 2019 inside. It is being said to be the best movie of Khesari Lal Yadav. Watch

Dushman full Bhojpuri movie online: Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh and Gargi Pandit starrer Dushman are finally on youtube! The action drama Bhojpuri language movie which was uploaded last night on youtube by the official channel of Bhojpuri Movies in a span of just a day has been watched for 1.4 million times and the count seems unstoppable!

The movie stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh and Gargi pandit in lead roles and by the looks of it, it feels like a love triangle between the trio! The movie is full of action sequences, romantic scenes and even has hilarious scenes attached to it! Currently, the video is trending on number 7 on youtube and by the looks of it, the movie is surely going to cross 2 million views by today.

Watch full movie Dushman here:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh have shared the screens before as well in Ae Balma Bihar Wala, Betaab, Pratigya 2, Saathiya, Hero No.1, Dilwala, and many other item numbers. Khesari will be next seen in the Bhojpuri movie Teri Meherbaniyana nd Herapgheri with alleged girlfriend Kajal Raghwani whereas, on the other hand, Akshara Singh is currently busy with her back to back party anthem holi songs!

