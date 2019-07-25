Dutch actor Rutger Hauer died at the age of 75 after a short illness. The actor was known for his role in the famous film Blade Runner. Born in the Netherlands, the actor is survived by his wife and daughter actress Aysha Hauer.

Actor Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75 in the Netherlands on Friday after a short illness. The actor’s funeral was held on Wednesday. Dutch actor Rutger Hauer’s nonprofit The Rutger Hauer Starfish Association had also issued a statement of Hauer’s death after a very short illness. The actor is survived by his wife Ineke ten Cate, and a daughter, actress Aysha Hauer.

The Dutch actor was best known for his role in the Blade Runner, Nighthawks, and others. The actor had also won the best supporting -actor Golden Globe Awards in 1988 for Escape from Sobibor.

In one of the iconic film, Blade Runner, Hauer played the murderous replicant Roy Batty on a desperate quest to prolong his artificially shortened life in post-apocalyptic, 21st-century Los Angeles. Known for horror and vampire roles, Hauer played as Van Helsing in Dracula 3D, and as the vampire Barlow in Salem’s lot.

Born in the Netherlands, Hauer’s parents were also actors. Being an actor quality, his parents decided to enroll him in the acting school. The Dutch actor spent almost 5 years in rural Holland theater.

Hauer made his debut in film Turkish Delight which was later nominated for an Oscar as the best foreign-language film of 1973. Earlier, a Hollywood agent had suggested Hauer change his name for his American public but the actor declined the suggestion.

Several filmmakers and actors led tributes to Hauer on social media. Director Guillermo del Toro while paying a tribute to Hollywood actor says RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power, and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke, and Blind Fury.

