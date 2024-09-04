A 43-year-old from the Netherlands said on a TV chat show that he was taking legal action against the streaming platform Netlix over its show "The Man With 1,000 Kids," describing it as "sensationalist."

Jonathan Meijer, the Dutch sperm donor featured in Netflix’s documentary “The Man With 1,000 Kids,” has initiated legal action against the streaming service, accusing it of sensationalizing his story. The 43-year-old, who was ordered by a court to halt his sperm donations last year, claims the show inaccurately represents the number of children he has fathered and has damaged his reputation and that of the families involved.

In a recent TV appearance, Meijer criticized the documentary for its portrayal of him fathering up to 3,000 children, asserting that the actual number is closer to 550. He argued that the exaggerated figures and sensationalist narrative misrepresent his contributions and the impact on the families involved. “Five hundred and fifty is the accurate number I know for sure; anything beyond that is speculation,” Meijer stated on the “Eva” talk show.

Meijer is seeking to have the documentary removed from Netflix, citing concerns about the privacy of the children featured, who are reportedly being recognized and scrutinized in public. He argues that the portrayal of his sperm donations has created unnecessary spectacle and distress for those involved.

Last year, a court in The Hague ordered Meijer to cease its donation activities, threatening significant fines for non-compliance. The court’s decision, which capped the number of children he could father at 550, was driven by concerns over potential psychosocial impacts on the offspring due to the extensive network of half-siblings resulting from his donations.

Dutch guidelines limit sperm donors to a maximum of 25 children across 12 families to prevent issues such as incest, but Meijer circumvented these rules by donating through various clinics and online forums. The court found that this practice could lead to identity issues and psychological complications for the children.

Meijer, who began donating sperm in 2007 and stopped in 2019, defended his actions as motivated by a desire to help families facing infertility. He criticized Netflix’s approach and its refusal to allow him a platform to respond, expressing a preference for sharing his side of the story through his own YouTube channel.

Legal experts Gerard Spong and Peter Plasman, who were consulted by the show, have labelled Meijer’s case as “completely hopeless,” asserting that the documentary serves the public interest by informing future sperm donors and recipients about the implications of such cases. They also noted that Netflix had conducted thorough research and offered Meijer opportunities to participate in the production.

Meijer remains resolute in his legal challenge, seeking to rectify what he sees as misrepresentation and undue harm caused by the documentary’s portrayal.

