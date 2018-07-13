Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for taking up challenging roles, will be playing a dwarf in his upcoming film Zero. The film will also focus on all the problems faced by dwarfs in the society and how they live up to all the challenges that come their way. Popular dwarf badminton players Disha Pandya and Mark Dharmai in a recent interview said that Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero might change the perception of the society towards Dwarfs.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling Bollywood for over 20 years now, will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s upcoming film Zero. King Khan, who is known for taking up challenging roles, will be playing a dwarf in his upcoming film Zero. The film will also focus on all the problems faced by dwarfs in the society and how they live up to all the challenges that come their way. Popular dwarf badminton players Disha Pandya and Mark Dharmai in a recent interview said that Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero might change the perception of the society towards Dwarfs.

The two famous badminton players, who appeared in reality TV game show Sabse Smart Kaun 2 which airs on Star Plus said that no matter how tiny people are, their dreams can always be big and achievable. They also said that the only reason they came to the show was to win hearts of the people and they pray that they are able to fill their motive.

Mark Dharmai and Disha Pandya further said that they want to change the perception people have in their minds for people like them. They said that a person like SRK playing the role of a Dwarf in his upcoming film Zero will be able to change people’s mindset and they would start seeing them with a different thinking.

Zero also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles. The three have previously worked together in Yash Raj’s romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film has been co-produced by Anand L Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Zero will also mark the last film of veteran actress Sridevi who passed away in February this year.

Zero is slated to hit the silver screen in December this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

