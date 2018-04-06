Vin Diesel and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. The Rampage actor further added I think it’s also a function of being very unsatisfied with our current President. But this is a skill set that requires years and years of experience — on a local level, on a state level and then on a national level. I have the utmost respect for our country and that position.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has finally spoken about the actual matter that took place between the Guardians of the Galaxy actor Vin Diesel on the sets of The Fate of the Furious. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the movie released on April 14, 2017. Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron-starrer movie never saw the two actors on the same set at the same time. Even if they had a scene together in the most recent Fast and Furious installment, the two were never seen together on the sets.

“Vin Diesel and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer,” said the Rampage star, adding, “And what I came to realise is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity.” Whether he will return to The Fate of the Furious franchise for its ninth installment, The Rock Johnson was quoted saying. The actor further added, “I’m not quite sure.”

However, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is thinking about the presidential run and hasn’t ruled out the idea. He was quoted saying, “I think it’s also a function of being very unsatisfied with our current President. But this is a skill set that requires years and years of experience — on a local level, on a state level and then on a national level. I have the utmost respect for our country and that position.”

