Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone,” said the Rampage star Dwayne Johnson. The 45-year-old star who is popularly known as The Rock took to his Twitter account to share an important message with his fans.

Rampage star Dwayne Johnson popularly known as The Rock discussed about his battle with depression with a leading daily. The 45-year-old actor opened up about the difficult time in his life which landed him mentally to a dark place. The Baywatch actor who was signed to the Canadian Football League was let go off just a year after before he became a professional wrestler. The breakup with his girlfriend added more pain to his devastated situation. “I was crying constantly. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere,” said the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star.

The actor took to his official Twitter account to share an important message. The HBO star wrote on his social media platform, “Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.” His fans soon took to Twitter to appreciate the honesty of the star. “Recently had a few issues myself, it’s good to know that I’m normal, and that one of my heroes has conquered similar things, thanks for speaking out,” wrote a fan to Dwayne’s tweet.

ALSO READ: Banita Sandhu took Hindi classes for Shoojit Sircar’s October

Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone https://t.co/ADHjYtGe3k — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2018

ALSO READ: IPL opening ceremony 2018: Hrithik Roshan to take over after Ranveer Singh backs out due to injury?

Brad Peyton directed Rampage starring the one only Dwayne Johnson, Jow Manganiello, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Breanne Hill will hit the theatres on April 13, 2018. The Fate of the Furious star took to his Instagram account to let his fan know about the release date of the movie. “Alert 🚨: THE RAMPAGE is officially unleashed around world APRIL 13th. Of course it had nothing to do with Tony Stark and his Avenger gang moving their release date up a week 😉 These movie release dates are always a chess game, and in the end I want EVERYONE playing to win. And now that we’ve moved to April 13th, it pretty much guarantees that I’ll be home for the birth of my baby daughter – so thank you Mr. Stark. We all win. And if you Avengers ever wanna have a lil’ fun and Rumble… you know where to find me. APRIL 13th – THE RAMPAGE BEGINS WORLDWIDE,”wrote the star.

ALSO READ: October: Meet Varun Dhawan’s character Danish Walia aka Dan

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App