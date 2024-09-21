Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Dylan O’Brien Recalls ‘Really Bad’ Audition For This Disney Film

Actor Dylan O'Brien recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared his experience auditioning for 'Frozen 2'

Dylan O’Brien Recalls ‘Really Bad’ Audition For This Disney Film

Actor Dylan O’Brien recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared his experience auditioning for ‘Frozen 2’.

During his appearance on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’, in an interaction with the host, Dylan opened up about his failed audition for the 2019 animated sequel, which saw Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel return as sisters Anna and Elsa, respectively, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

O’Brien said he didn’t go into the audition with high hopes of landing the role “because I knew that I probably wasn’t going to get it.” The actor didn’t disclose which character he auditioned for.

“They’re looking for multitalented, multi-hyphenate people who can act and sing,” he told Seth Meyers of the musical film. “And I didn’t check, to be honest, probably either.”

MUST READ | Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90

The Teen Wolf alum acknowledged that he “can’t sing,” but decided to audition because he doesn’t “always feel like a real actor.” However, Meyers wondered how long it took the casting director to also realize singing wasn’t one of O’Brien’s top talents.

“This poor woman,” the actor said. “I remember, actually–this is a specific detail–she asked me, painfully, if I could get to the chorus because she needed to see if I had a certain range.”

O’Brien admitted he was “swimming in the first verse a little bit,” but eventually “went higher,” per the woman’s request, and “it was really bad.”

“I knew. She knew. It’s okay,” he quipped, but Meyers asked in response, “Did she know you knew?”

“I think so, because when she said to me, ‘Okay, okay’… She said two ‘okays.’ I’ll never forget it,” The Maze Runner actor recalled. “And then she said, ‘Thank you for coming in. I think we’d probably need a bit of a stronger singer,’ and I was already just nodding, going, ‘Yeah, I know.’ I was like, ‘Thanks for having me.'”

Overall, the audition was a positive experience for him.

“I honestly only remember it fondly,” he said, before playfully telling Meyers, “And then I’m glad that’s what they chose for you to ask me about.”

Released in 2019, Frozen 2 revolves the origin of Elsa’s powers and how the group face numerous adventures along the way.

ALSO READ | ‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Dylan O'Brien Dylan O'Brien Audition Frozen 2 Frozen 2

Also Read

India, US Plan To Unlock USD 1 Billion Multilateral Finance For Global Clean Energy Supply Chains

India, US Plan To Unlock USD 1 Billion Multilateral Finance For Global Clean Energy Supply...

Australian PM Albanese at QUAD Summit: QUAD Is About Practical Meaningful Outcomes

Australian PM Albanese at QUAD Summit: QUAD Is About Practical Meaningful Outcomes

PM Modi Says Quad Countries Support Peaceful Resolution Of All Issues, Committed To Inclusive Indo-Pacific

PM Modi Says Quad Countries Support Peaceful Resolution Of All Issues, Committed To Inclusive Indo-Pacific

‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

President Biden Announces Cooperation Among Quad Coast Guards At Quad Summit

President Biden Announces Cooperation Among Quad Coast Guards At Quad Summit

Entertainment

‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90

Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90

After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

‘Devara’: Andhra Pradesh Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices

‘Devara’: Andhra Pradesh Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox