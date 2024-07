The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber currently abroad, in connection with a money laundering case related to the infamous “snake venom party” incident as per sources.

Earlier, ED had summoned Elvish Yadav on July 8, but he had requested additional time citing his stay overseas. In response, ED has now issued a new summons for Yadav to appear for questioning in Lucknow on July 23.