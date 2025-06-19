Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > ED Questions Bollywood Actor Dino Morea In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Probe

ED Questions Bollywood Actor Dino Morea In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Desilting Probe

ED investigates alleged misuse of public funds earmarked for Mumbai’s flood control project; 15 locations, including Morea’s residence, previously searched

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 13:02:44 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Bollywood actor Dino Morea visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the Mithi River desilting project, a flood mitigation initiative that has come under scrutiny for possible financial misconduct.

Morea’s appearance follows recent search operations conducted by the ED on June 6, during which the agency searched 15 locations across Mumbai and Kochi, including premises linked to the actor and several other individuals associated with the desilting contracts.

Investigation Focuses on Fund Misappropriation

The investigation is centered on allegations that public funds allocated for the desilting of the Mithi River—a key component of Mumbai’s drainage infrastructure—may have been diverted or misused.

Authorities suspect that contractors, middlemen, and officials involved in the project might have submitted inflated bills and false completion reports, effectively misrepresenting the scope of work done.

The ED is conducting the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following reports of financial discrepancies highlighted by earlier inquiries conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Both agencies had raised red flags about inconsistencies in the project’s financial documentation and execution.

Background: The Mithi River Desilting Project

Launched after the catastrophic 2005 floods in Mumbai, the Mithi River desilting effort was spearheaded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with other local bodies to prevent future flood damage.

The river, which serves as a natural drainage channel, plays a crucial role in monsoon water management across the city.

Over the years, authorities have carried out multiple rounds of debris clearance and maintenance work.

However, recent audits have revealed a mismatch between reported progress and on-ground reality, leading to suspicions that some of the work logs may have been fabricated to claim payments for incomplete or non-existent work.

Actor and Family Under ED Scanner

Sources indicate that the agency is looking into Morea’s possible business ties with individuals involved in executing contracts for the desilting project.

While the exact nature of his role remains under examination, officials have confirmed that his brother has also been questioned in connection with the same case.

So far, neither the ED nor the actor has issued a formal statement on the proceedings.

Investigators are currently working to determine whether financial transactions linked to the project may have involved shell firms or layered accounts.

Wider Implications

The case highlights the ongoing challenge of maintaining transparency in large-scale civic infrastructure projects, particularly those involving disaster mitigation.

The ED’s actions signal an intent to pursue leads stemming from earlier corruption probes, with a focus on tracing the flow of funds and identifying beneficiaries of any unlawful financial activity.

Further developments are expected as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: 

Advertisement

More News

Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: BJP Slams Stalin’s ‘Sorry’, Demands Justice
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?