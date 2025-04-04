Home
ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of Gokulam Gopalan, a prominent producer of the recently released Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan.

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction


Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of Gokulam Gopalan, a prominent producer of the recently released Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan. This raid comes in the wake of intense protests from right-wing groups who have taken issue with the film’s alleged portrayal of the Gujarat violence of 2002, accusing it of vilifying Hindus.

Sources confirm that the ED is investigating Gopalan’s business entities for possible violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The raids are being conducted in multiple locations, including his office in Chennai, as part of an ongoing probe into alleged foreign exchange violations. Gopalan’s Sree Gokulam Chits and Finance, a major player in sectors like hospitality, media, healthcare, education, and transport, is under scrutiny.

This raid follows a controversy surrounding Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film has stirred considerable backlash, particularly from right-wing groups, including the RSS, who objected to the depiction of the Gujarat riots in the film. Gokalan, after facing criticism, made a public statement suggesting that changes would be made to the film to remove any potentially offensive content. “If any scene or dialogue hurt anyone, I’ve already asked Prithviraj Sukumaran to make the necessary changes,” Gopalan had remarked, addressing the protest over the film’s content.

Moreover, this is not the first time Gokalan’s business empire has come under the scanner. In April 2017, the Income Tax Department conducted searches on Sree Gokulam Chits’ offices across three states for evading taxes. The department alleged that the company had concealed over Rs 1,107 crore in income over five years to avoid tax payments. This scandal raised significant concerns about the financial dealings of Gokalan’s empire.

Gopalan, who has a history of controversies, was also embroiled in a 2019 incident involving his son, Byju Gopalan, who was jailed in the United Arab Emirates for allegedly forging documents. The ongoing investigations, along with the film’s contentious narrative, are making Gokulan a focal point of public and legal scrutiny.

Empuraan continues to be at the center of public debate, with the film already attracting both praise and condemnation for its portrayal of sensitive political events. While the producers strive to navigate these challenges, the ED’s latest actions add a new layer of complexity to the ongoing saga.

