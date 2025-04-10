Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran recalled the time they spent touring together for her 'Red' album in 2013 and 2014.

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift


Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran reflected on his year-long friendship with Taylor Swift and opened up about his bond with her.

“I see her when I see her,” he said, adding, “I probably see her, like, four times a year,” reported Page Six.
He shared that when the two meet, they have “proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups.”

He added, “I think that’s, like, a really nice way to do it,” as per the outlet.

Sheeran recalled the time they spent touring together for her ‘Red’ album in 2013 and 2014.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville,” he remembered. “And we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of stuff,” he added.

Sheeran continued, “I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months,” reported Page Six.

Sheeran said that he and Swift are “basically in the same sphere” of fame.

“She’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at,” said Sheeran

The duo have collaborated on multiple hits over the years, including “End Game,” “Everything Has Changed,” “The Joker and The Queen” and “Run,” reported Page Six.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Lashes Out At “Money-Hungry” Papparazzi: “You Don’t Care About Human Beings”

Filed under

Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift

MS Dhoni

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star...
The Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’
Vinesh Phogat

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of...
The US-China trade war co

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates
In a major development ah

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025
newsx

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star Averaged ₹10.71 Crore Per Season

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star...

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of Job Or Land Plot From Haryana Government

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of...

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Entertainment

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide