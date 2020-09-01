On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has welcomed a baby girl, the singer announced. He said that Cherry gave birth to their beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has welcomed a baby girl, the singer announced on Tuesday. The ‘Perfect’ singer along with Cherry, welcomed a baby girl last week, after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight. Posting an adorable picture of his daughter’s socks on a knitted blanket, Sheeran announced the birth of their baby girl- ‘Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran’ on Instagram.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer noted in the caption that he had a quick message as he had some personal news that he wanted to share with everyone. He said that last week, with the help of an ‘amazing delivery team’, Cherry gave birth to their beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. He further noted that they were completely in love with her, both mum and baby are doing amazing and they are on cloud nine over there.

Ed Sheeran said that they hoped that everyone could respect their privacy at this time. ‘Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x’, he added.

Earlier in August, The Sun reported that Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child. The 28-year-old singer Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music “when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May. Page Six reported that Sheeran and Seaborn were high-school sweethearts; he revealed in his December video for the song ‘Put It All On Me’ that “a few years ago, they reconnected [and] there were fireworks.” The video put the date of their nuptials as January 2019.

