Ed Sheeran’s new album, it seems, is already on its way to top the charts, featuring huge names like Eminem, Cardi B, Camilla Cabello, Bruno Mars and many more. The singer-songwriter has stated that the album features all the artists Sheeran is inspired by and has followed from the start of their careers. The 28-year-old seems ecstatic for the album’s release and fans seem to share his enthusiasm. The album will be released on July 12.

The LP includes earlier releases like I Don’t Care featuring Justin Beiber as well as Cross Me with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, which have together amassed over 750 million streams worldwide. It seems like the album will rap-heaving, featuring tracks with Eminem, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Boogie and others.

Sheeran has also gone back to his English roots with the album having a song featuring UK Grime rapper, Stormzy in a track called Take Me Back To London.

Sheeran’s most recent album, 2017’s ÷ (pronounced Divide) debuted at number 1 in the UK, US and a few other countries. The album featured the smash hit single Shape of You and other catchy tracks like Castle on the Hill that garnered millions of plays globally and broke many records. Perfect, his fourth single from Divide became the Christmas Number 1 track in 2017. The album subsequently named the best selling album of 2017.

The Shape of You singer has sold over 130 million records worldwide. His albums X and ÷ have catapulted the artist to superstardom making him one of the best-selling artists in the world.

