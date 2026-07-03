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Home > Entertainment News > Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said

Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said

Read the full Eetha movie controversy breakdown. Vithabai Narayangaonkar's eldest daughter, Mangala Bansode, ends the title dispute over Shraddha Kapoor's 2026 biopic.

Shraddha Kapoor, Image Ctedits- IMDb
Shraddha Kapoor, Image Ctedits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 18:24 IST

The fierce title row surrounding Laxman Utekar’s highly anticipated period biopic Eetha has taken a definitive turn. Following weeks of public friction regarding why the film drops the name of its legendary subject, legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s eldest daughter has officially stepped in to crush the controversy.

75-year-old Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, a celebrated tamasha veteran and President’s Award recipient herself, has issued an absolute clarification ending the internal family dispute and validating the Maddock Films production.

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Why Is The Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Facing A Title Backlash?

The controversy ignited immediately after the release of the film’s first teaser, which features Shraddha Kapoor undergoing a raw physical transformation to portray Maharashtra’s most iconic folk artist. While audiences widely praised the visual scale, the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Film and Cultural Department alongside Vithabai’s grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, publicly objected to the title Eetha.

The critics claimed that omitting Vithabai’s real name from the marquee reduces her hard-earned legacy and historical recognition. The political wing even issued formal appeals to director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan, urging them to rename the film Vitha or Vithabai to prevent future generations from losing touch with the folk icon’s actual identity.

How Did Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Clarify Her Stance?

Dismantling the mounting friction, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar directly defended the title choice, revealing that the name carries profound historical accuracy. Speaking to ETimes, Karavadikar stated that the family harbors absolutely no objections, effectively overruling the statements made by her nephew and brothers.

“We have no objection to the film’s title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha,” Karavadikar clarified.

Karavadikar further revealed that she had personally shared this intimate childhood detail with Laxman Utekar during the project’s multi-year research phase. Having shared the stage with her mother since the age of seven, she confirmed that rural audiences consistently addressed the Tamasha Samradni by her nickname, making Eetha a deeply authentic tribute.

What Are The Real Reasons Behind The Name Choice?

Before the family’s senior-most member cleared the air, co-star Anant Joshi pulled back the curtain on why the creative minds behind the movie avoided using the real name initially. Speaking on the industry’s cautious landscape, the 12th Fail actor shared that production houses like Maddock frequently utilize adjacent titles during development to safeguard their projects from sudden legal roadblocks, internal estate battles, or regional conflicts.

However, with the matriarch of the Narayangaonkar family providing a green light, the film’s structural credibility is fully secured. The biographical drama remains firmly locked for its prime Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend rollout on August 28, 2026.

ALSO READ: Has Shresta Iyer Been Evicted From Lock Upp? Report Claims She Is the Show’s First Eliminated

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Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said
Tags: Eethashraddha kapoorVithabai Narayangaonkar

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Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said

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Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said
Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said
Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said
Eetha Controversy: Has Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Daughter Ended The Title Dispute? Here’s What She Said

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