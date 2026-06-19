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Home > Entertainment News > Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH

Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor's first look from Eetha has surfaced online, offering a glimpse into one of the most defining moments from the life of legendary Tamasha icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Dramatic Transformation As Tamasha Legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar (Photo: X)
Shraddha Kapoor’s Dramatic Transformation As Tamasha Legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 13:09 IST

Eetha First Look Leaked: After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is preparing for a very different challenge. The actor will next be seen in Eetha, a period drama based on the extraordinary life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Days after anticipation around the project began building online, a leaked first-look clip from the film has gone viral on social media. The footage offers audiences their first glimpse of Shraddha in one of the most emotionally charged chapters of Vithabai’s life, and early reactions suggest the film could become one of the most talked-about biographical dramas of the year.

The leak has also reignited interest in the remarkable story of the woman often referred to as the “Empress of Tamasha,” whose contribution to Marathi folk theatre continues to inspire generations of performers.

What Does The Leaked First Look From Eetha Show?

The viral clip recreates an incident that has become a defining part of Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s legacy. In the footage, Shraddha Kapoor appears heavily pregnant, dressed in traditional performance attire while preparing to go on stage. The scene depicts the performer facing labour pains moments before a show. According to accounts associated with Vithabai’s life, she continued to prioritise her commitment to audiences despite the difficult circumstances.

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The leaked visuals show Shraddha portraying the emotional intensity of the moment, moving between backstage chaos and the pressure of a live performance. The sequence reportedly culminates in her returning to the stage shortly after childbirth, underlining the resilience that made Vithabai a cultural icon. The dramatic visuals have drawn praise online, with many viewers applauding Kapoor’s physical transformation and commitment to the role.

Eetha: Who Was Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar?

For younger audiences unfamiliar with Marathi folk theatre, Vithabai remains one of the most influential performers in the history of Tamasha. Born into a family deeply connected to the art form, she rose to prominence during a period when folk theatre served as one of Maharashtra’s most popular forms of entertainment. Her commanding stage presence, Lavani performances and ability to connect with audiences helped elevate Tamasha beyond regional boundaries.

Over the decades, she became a cultural phenomenon, earning recognition from theatre lovers and political leaders alike. Her career, however, was not without hardship. Financial struggles, personal challenges and the demanding nature of travelling theatre shaped much of her journey. Eetha is expected to explore both the triumphs and sacrifices behind her success.

Eetha: How Has Shraddha Kapoor Prepared For The Role?

Reports suggest Kapoor underwent significant physical preparation to portray Vithabai authentically. The actor is believed to have gained nearly 15 kilograms for the role while also training extensively in Lavani, a traditional dance form deeply associated with Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

During filming in 2025, Kapoor reportedly suffered a foot injury while shooting a demanding dance sequence. The injury temporarily delayed production, forcing director Laxman Utekar to pause part of the schedule. Industry observers believe Eetha could represent one of the most challenging performances of Kapoor’s career, particularly because it moves away from the commercial roles she has largely been associated with in recent years.

Eetha: Starcast

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, the film features Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. While details about their characters remain under wraps, sources close to the production suggest both actors play important figures connected to Vithabai’s personal and professional journey. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, whose recent projects have demonstrated a strong interest in rooted Indian stories and culturally significant narratives.

When Will Eetha Release?

The makers have locked August 28 as the theatrical release date, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday period. With the leaked footage already attracting widespread attention and curiosity around Vithabai’s life growing steadily, Eetha appears poised to enter the conversation as one of the year’s most anticipated biographical dramas.

For Shraddha Kapoor, the film also marks an opportunity to showcase a side of her acting range that audiences have rarely seen before, one rooted not in fantasy or franchise filmmaking, but in the life of a real woman whose story helped shape the history of Marathi theatre.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Continues To Struggle; Can It Recover Its Rs 45 Crore Budget?

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Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH
Tags: Bollywood newsEethashraddha kapoorVithabai Narayangaonkar

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Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH

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Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH
Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH
Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH
Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar In This Real-Life Story — WATCH

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