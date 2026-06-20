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Home > Entertainment News > Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story Behind Shraddha Kapoor’s Never-Seen-Before Look

Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story Behind Shraddha Kapoor’s Never-Seen-Before Look

Here’s a deep dive into Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha release date, cast, story, and plot.

Here’s a deep dive into Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha release date, cast, story, and plot.
Here’s a deep dive into Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha release date, cast, story, and plot.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 12:40 IST

The teaser of actor Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha kinda leaked online on Friday, and it’s pulled a lot of attention back to the woman in the middle of the story, legendary Marathi folk artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The teaser though, was shown in theatres along with Cocktail 2, and since then fans have been reacting pretty strongly, with many people praising Kapoor’s screen presence and the movie’s overall visual treatment, kind of like a crafted look. Here’s a deep dive into Eetha release date, cast, story, and plot. 

Eetha Movie: Release Date

Eetha is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 28. The teaser pulls viewers back to this really powerful moment, where Shraddha Kapoor is getting ready backstage while visibly heavily pregnant. Then it moves to her giving birth behind the stage and somehow she steps back in to perform just minutes after.

Eetha Movie: Cast

Eetha cast members are Shraddha Kapoor in lead role along with Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, and Anant Joshi. 

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Eetha Movie: Story 

Eetha  is an upcoming biographical drama that is directed by Laxman Utekar, and Shraddha Kapoor is starring in the lead. The film takes inspiration from the actual real life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, she was a well known Lavani and Tamasha performer hailing from Maharashtra. In the teaser, Shraddha is seen playing Vithabai during some really difficult phase, like she is eight months pregnant and then, she is getting ready to be back on the stage not long after giving birth. That moment, or that scene, has created quite a buzz on social media and it has brought fresh attention to Vithabai, who is remembered with love as the “Tamasha Samradini” or the Queen of Tamasha.

Real Story of Eetha Movie 

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was, one of the most famous artists in Marathi folk theatre , in a way she was really known everywhere. She became especially famous for her performances in Tamasha and Lavani, and people kept talking about her, not just for the stage presence but for the way she sang, moved, and shaped Maharashtra ’s traditional art forms. She came from a family of folk performers, it felt like the stage was already in her blood. She gave her whole life to the stage and in the end turned into a celebrated face in Marathi culture.  

But it wasnt only talent. Vithabai was also admired for a certain grit and a deep affection for the art itself. Even when life brought many personal challenges, she kept performing, sometimes even when it would have been easier to stop. She worked tirelessly to keep the older Tamasha culture alive, like guarding it with steady hands. Because of her remarkable work in folk theatre she received several honours, and among them, there was also recognition from the President of India.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day 

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Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story Behind Shraddha Kapoor’s Never-Seen-Before Look
Tags: Bollywood newsCocktail 2 box office collectioncocktail2EethaEetha movieeetha trailerentertainment newsRandeep Hoodashraddha kapoor

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Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story Behind Shraddha Kapoor’s Never-Seen-Before Look
Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story Behind Shraddha Kapoor’s Never-Seen-Before Look
Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story Behind Shraddha Kapoor’s Never-Seen-Before Look
Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story Behind Shraddha Kapoor’s Never-Seen-Before Look

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