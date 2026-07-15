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Home > Entertainment News > Eetha Release Date Changed? Shraddha Kapoor’s Film May Shift To Avoid Clash With Yash-Starrer Toxic

Eetha Release Date Changed? Shraddha Kapoor’s Film May Shift To Avoid Clash With Yash-Starrer Toxic

Bollywood is abuzz with reports that the highly anticipated box office showdown between Shraddha Kapoor’s biographical drama Eetha and Rocking Star Yash’s gangster epic Toxic might not happen after all. Rumors suggest that shifting production timelines and screen-sharing logistics could push the makers to evaluate a new release date for the Maddock Films venture.

Eetha vs Toxic, Image Credits- IMDb
Eetha vs Toxic, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 14:06 IST

Eetha Release Date: A big box office fight is always preferred in the Indian movie business, but the high-stakes window in August 2026 could have a completely different picture than what was first predicted. The film trade circle is abuzz with inside information regarding the potential avoidance of the box office showdown between the hotly anticipated pan-India action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups by Rocking Star Yash and Shraddha Kapoor’s forthcoming biographical drama Eetha.

At first, the official release of Eetha was scheduled in such a way that it would confront its competitor on the most lucrative date possible. But according to the latest industry buzz, some changes may occur.

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Why Is Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Eyeing a New Release Date?

The main trigger causing a possible change in the release date of the film has been the sheer number of big budget films coming into the August season of 2026. Eetha, which has the role of Shraddha Kapoor playing the character of the famous Marathi folk theatre and famous Lavani dancer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, has huge expectations from the creative team of the film. Directed by Laxman Utekar, produced under Maddock Films banner by Dinesh Vijan, the film needs to be shown on all single and multiplex screens in order to reach out to its target audience.

Originally scheduled to hit the screen on August 28, 2026, the biopic was not just competing against the biggest battle against Yash’s film Toxic but was also facing stiff competition from Sidharth Malhotra’s new thriller called Vvan. With three highly anticipated films vying for one slot, it is quite difficult for the distributers to give the right distribution of screen space in multiplexes as well as single screens. Industry insiders believe that the team of Maddock Films may opt for either delaying the release date or bringing forward their schedule for Eetha.

How Does the Massive Hype of Yash’s Toxic Impact the Clash?

Another significant factor under consideration by the filmmakers is the business threat that Geetu Mohandas’s gangster movie Toxic poses. After the successful release of the globally acclaimed KGF series, Rocking Star Yash’s return to the silver screen promises to break all booking records in South India as well as in the Hindi belt. The marketing campaign for Toxic has already generated lots of buzz on social media following the release of music tracks.

As far as a story-driven emotional movie such as Eetha is concerned, going into head-to-head competition with a blockbuster action movie in terms of box office figures during the opening weekend may affect its revenue. Although Shraddha Kapoor has been riding high on the success of the epic historical movie Stree 2, marketing experts feel that separating Eetha from the direct competition with a blockbuster movie would help build its reputation.

What Can Audiences Expect From the Supporting Cast and Plot of Eetha?

Regardless of its release date, Eetha happens to be one of the most ambitiously creative films in the filmography of Shraddha Kapoor. The movie revolves around the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, depicting the story of how she went about exploring the rich and colorful world of folk art of Maharashtra.

Another aspect of the film that adds tremendous dramatic weight is the highly acclaimed cast of the project. Superstar Randeep Hooda and extremely versatile Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have been roped in for crucial parts, suggesting a highly performance-driven story. In addition, the collaboration also signals a significant creative comeback for director Laxman Utekar who will be working again after his massive hit in 2025 in the form of the historical epic Chhaava with producer Dinesh Vijan.

However, amidst all the anticipation for the official announcement from Maddock Films, it seems like avoiding the potential clash of Eetha and Toxic is quite a smart move.

ALSO READ: Will Akanksha Chamola Take Second Marriage Advice From Gaurav Khanna? Here’s What Actor Said On Lock Upp 2

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Eetha Release Date Changed? Shraddha Kapoor’s Film May Shift To Avoid Clash With Yash-Starrer Toxic
Tags: Bollywood

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Eetha Release Date Changed? Shraddha Kapoor’s Film May Shift To Avoid Clash With Yash-Starrer Toxic
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