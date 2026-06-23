Eetha Teaser Out: Shraddha Kapoor Gives Goosebumps As Folk Legend Vithabai In Laxman Utekar’s Biopic – WATCH

The first teaser of Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film Eetha is finally here, and it has already sparked conversations online. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film sees Shraddha portraying celebrated Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a cultural icon often regarded as one of the most influential performers in the history of Tamasha. After weeks of speculation and anticipation, the makers unveiled the teaser on Monday, offering audiences a glimpse into a world rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema. From vibrant stage performances to emotionally charged moments, the teaser hints at a story rooted in art, resilience and legacy.

For Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen delivering one of the biggest commercial successes of her career, Eetha marks a dramatic shift from commercial entertainers to a character-driven biographical drama.

What Does The Eetha Teaser Reveal?

The teaser introduces viewers to Shraddha Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire and adorned with authentic stage jewellery, the actor appears completely immersed in the role. While the makers have chosen to keep major plot details under wraps, the teaser highlights the grandeur of Tamasha performances and the emotional journey of a woman who rose to become one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated folk artists.

The visuals suggest a period setting spanning several decades, while the background score and theatrical staging attempt to recreate the atmosphere of Maharashtra’s travelling folk theatre culture. Social media users were quick to react after the teaser’s release, with many praising Shraddha’s transformation and calling it one of the most promising performances of her career.

Eetha Teaser OUT: Watch The Video Here

Who Was Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar?

One of the biggest reasons behind the growing curiosity around Eetha is the extraordinary life story at its centre. Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar was a legendary Tamasha performer who became a household name across Maharashtra during the mid-20th century. At a time when female performers often faced social stigma, she broke barriers through her talent, stage presence and dedication to the art form.

Known for her powerful Lavani performances and commanding presence, Vithabai played a crucial role in preserving and popularising Tamasha, a traditional form of folk theatre that combines music, dance and storytelling. Over the years, she became one of the most respected names in Maharashtra’s cultural landscape and received numerous honours for her contribution to the performing arts. The title Eetha itself is said to be inspired by “Vitha”, a name closely associated with the late artist.

Eetha: First Look Out

All About Eetha

Directed by Laxman Utekar, known for balancing commercial appeal with rooted storytelling, Eetha is expected to chronicle Vithabai’s rise, struggles and enduring legacy. The narrative reportedly spans the 1950s to the 1980s, tracing both her personal journey and the evolution of Tamasha as a cultural movement.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, and the teaser suggests that the makers are aiming for a visually rich, emotionally layered portrait of one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated artists. With the teaser now out and generating buzz online, Eetha has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing biographical dramas on the release calendar.