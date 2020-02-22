Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 22, 2020: In the upcoming episode, Kartik will be seen regretting his mistake of not being on Naira's side. Read the complete details here–

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 22, 2020: No doubt, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently among the most favorite and loved shows on Television screens. Thanks to the popular actors, gripping storyline and engrossing subject that makes the show, among the high-rated scripts. In the last episode, the lead character Naira was seen in court fighting a case against Luv and Kush, who have been charged a case against molestation.

The most astonishing part was when Mr. Jhaberi (played by Manoj Joshi) ditched Naira and chose to fight the case for Goenka’s in the court. Though Naira was also seen taking a stand against Javeri and challenged him for taking out the truth, later she is seen crying. In the latest promo, Kartik who was initially against Naira will be seen taking a side of his wife as he hugs her after listening to the accusations of Javeri.

Further he is also seen accepting his mistake of not taking a stand with Naira to avoid the behaviour of Kairav. Though, nothing has been revealed on Kairav’s part, it will be interesting to see how their life gets affected with Luv and Kush’s case.

It seems that the kids of the family –Kairav, and Vansh are getting affected by the family problems and it can be predicted that they might start following a wrong path after observing Luv and Kush’s incident.

