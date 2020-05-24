Television actors Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan and Gauahar Khan have shared how they plan to celebrate Eid this year amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

The wait for the holy festival of Eid is almost over. However, the festivities this year will be a little different from previous year due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown. As wishes pour in around the world, Indian Television celebrities like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Mohsin Khan has revealed how they plan to celebrate the festival. A few hours back, Hina Khan shared on her Instagram story that she is preparing Mutton Biryani for her entire family. She then shared a lovely video with her family in which they can be seen extending Eid wishes to all her fans.

Gauahar Khan spoke about her Eid celebrations in a latest interview with a news portal. Emphasising on how it is going to be a low profile affair for them, Gauhar said that she, her sister Nigaar and their mother have decided to cook sheer khurma and biryani at home. She really wishes she could distribute the delicacies to her neighbours and visitors but it wouldn’t be possible this year.

When asked what is she planning to wear on Eid, Gauhar said that she is grateful to have generous designer friends who keep sending her their beautiful outfits so she has something new to wear. However, the celebrations would be really subdued because they realise that not everyone is fortunate enough to do what they would be doing on Eid.

Actor Mohsin Khan also opened up about his Eid celebration plans to another news daily and said it is the first time that Ramadan and Eid was celebrated in a lockdown. However, he feels fortunate to be pampered by his mother with his favourite food items. While his mother doesn’t let him work, he tries to contribute as much as he can.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App