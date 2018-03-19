"Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao, Kabhi Tho Kareeb Aao..’ love," tweeted singer, producer Adnan Sami when one of the twitter users from neighbouring country asked him to not forget to wish them on Eid. The singer turned producer also requested his fans to stop making festival an indo-pak subject.

Ever wondered how hard it is to teach an educated man about religion, he is well aware of? Well, Adnan Sami of Pakistani descent had to go with this hard time once again. Wishing someone during the auspicious festival, be it any is not an issue but this didn’t go well with the citizens of the neighbouring border. The singer-turned-actor received his Indian Citizenship certificate in 2016. The music-composer is best known for his songs like Kabhi to Nazar Milao requested his fans to abstain from making the festival celebrations and Indo-Pak subject. The singer on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to greet his Gudi Padwa also known as Navratri to his 637,000 followers on Twitter.

In his tweet, one of the twitter users from Pakistan tweeted, “I hope u won’t forget to wish us, Eid…”Hum Bhi Tu tey tumharay…Deevanay O Deevanay …”#Love from #Pakistan”Indian singer and musician Adnan was quoted saying, “My dear, Eid does not just belong to you, it belongs 2 the entire Muslim Ummah around d world. Kindly refrain from making celebrations into an Indo-Pak subject! Incidentally, there r more Muslims in India than in Pakistan. ‘Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao, Kabhi Tho Kareeb Aao..’ love.”

Adnan was seen in the song Bhar Do Jholi Meri from the blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was released in July 2015. Adnan Sami has also worked in Afghan – In Search Of A Home which is directed by drama directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

