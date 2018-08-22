Eid Mubarak wishes: On the occasion of Eid-Al Adah, from Anil Kapoor, Diana Penty to PM Narendra Modi, the Bollywood celebrities have come out to send their wishes on social media.

Finally, the much-awaited festival Eid-Al Adha is here and people from all corners of the world are busy in celebrating the festival with a lot of fervor and zeal. On the occasion, people exchange gifts and share love and affection with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities have also shared their wishes on the social media on the pious festival of Islam. Anil Kapoor has shared his wishes on Twitter whereas various old videos are surfacing on the internet where Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sharing their wishes.

Anil Kapoor, who recently appeared on the big-screen with his movie, Fanney Khan, took to his Twitter and sent warm wishes to all his fans.

Sending warm heartfelt wishes to all of you on the joyous occasion of #Eid! Have a happy feast! #EidMubarak! pic.twitter.com/fuDik4jLnv — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s fan has uploaded a video where Ranbir Kapoor is wishing his fans and everyone else ‘Eid Mubarak’. Although it’s not confirmed whether it’s an old video or a fresh upload, but one thing is for sure that Ranbir is just as excited about the festivals as his fans are.

Another old video of Shah Rukh Khan is surfacing on the internet where the actor is seen wishing all his fans Eid Mubarak.

Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari has also sent the best wishes to his fnas on Twitter. Along with him, Payal Rohatgi nad Diana Penty also took to Twitter to send out their wishes.

Heartiest Greetings and best wishes on the occasion of #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) August 22, 2018

May your hearts be filled with peace, joy and love today and always. #EidMubarak everyone! Have a blessed day! — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) August 22, 2018

Similarly Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sent his best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha and hope this day will deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in the society.

Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2018

On Eid al-Adha, devotees offer prayer at the mosque after the sun rise. However, the participation of women is limited and varies from one community to another. Following this, the devotees hug each other and exchange greetings. Every year, an animal is sacrificed and a feast is prepared thereafter. The meat is then cooked and distributed among friends, families and poor. It is believed that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should go hungry.



