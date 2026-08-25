Eijaz Khan Birthday Special: From Pavitra Punia To Bigg Boss 14, The Relationships, Controversies And Moments That Made Headlines

Eijaz Khan has never really been an actor who stayed away from headlines. Over the years, the actor has moved from television romances and intense characters to reality television, where his personal life became almost as closely watched as his professional one. As he celebrates his birthday, here is a look at some of the moments that have shaped Eijaz’s journey in the public eye.

Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia: A Bigg Boss Romance That Turned Serious

One of the most talked-about chapters of Eijaz’s life began inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Eijaz and Pavitra Punia initially had a volatile equation, with their frequent arguments eventually giving way to a romance. What started as a reality-show relationship soon appeared to become something much more serious after they left the house. The couple continued their relationship outside Bigg Boss and eventually got engaged. Their wedding plans, however, did not materialise.

In 2024, Eijaz and Pavitra confirmed that they had parted ways. The breakup brought an end to one of the most closely followed television relationships of recent years.

Before Pavitra, Eijaz Had Been Linked To Other Actresses

Eijaz’s love life had attracted attention even before Bigg Boss. He was previously linked to actress Anita Hassanandani. The two reportedly dated in the early 2000s before eventually going their separate ways.

Eijaz has also spoken publicly over the years about relationships, heartbreak and his views on love, making his personal life a recurring subject of interest among television audiences.

Bigg Boss 14 Changed The Way People Saw Him

Before entering Bigg Boss, Eijaz was already a familiar face on television, known for shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Kasam Se and Kkavyanjali. But Bigg Boss 14 introduced viewers to a more vulnerable side of the actor. His emotional conversations, disagreements with fellow contestants and relationship with Pavitra became major talking points throughout the season.

He eventually finished his journey as one of the season’s most prominent contestants.

From Television Star To OTT And Films

Eijaz’s career has extended well beyond television. He has appeared in films including Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Luck, while also taking on roles in digital projects. His OTT work has allowed him to move away from the traditional television hero image and explore darker and more mature characters.

That evolution is perhaps what makes Eijaz’s career interesting. He has repeatedly reinvented himself rather than staying tied to the image that first made him popular.

A Career That Has Always Come With Headlines

From his early television romances to his Bigg Boss relationship with Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan’s personal and professional journeys have often overlapped in the public eye. Yet beneath the headlines is an actor who has spent decades moving between television, films and streaming platforms.

And if his career is anything to go by, Eijaz’s story is far from finished.