Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma recently took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking message, sparking speculation about her emotional state amid reports of her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal


Dhanashree Verma recently took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking message, sparking speculation about her emotional state amid reports of her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her post read:

“From Stressed to Blessed – Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her post surfaced just hours after reports claimed that the couple’s final divorce hearing took place at the Bandra Family Court on February 20. According to sources, both Chahal and Dhanashree were present at the proceedings from 11:00 AM onwards, attending a 45-minute counselling session before reaffirming their mutual decision to part ways.

Speculations Of Their Long Waited Divorce 

Speculations about their separation have been circulating for months. Further, igniting the chatter, Dhanashree dropped “Chahal” from her Instagram name, just a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic post stating, “New life loading.”

Couple Who Tied Knot In December 2020

The couple, who tied the knot on December 11, 2020, had previously addressed the ongoing speculation. In January, Chahal urged people not to spread baseless rumors, stating that the speculation had caused immense pain to him and his family. Dhanashree also broke her silence, emphasizing that staying quiet does not imply weakness but strength.

Also Read: Breaking: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport- Here’s Why!

Filed under

cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma divorce

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 4,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 4,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event

Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On...

New Jersey Man Charged With Salman Rushdie’s Stabbing Declines To Testify

New Jersey Man Charged With Salman Rushdie’s Stabbing Declines To Testify

‘Remove Videos Of Station Stampede’: Indian Railways Orders Removal of New Delhi Railway Stampede Videos from X

‘Remove Videos Of Station Stampede’: Indian Railways Orders Removal of New Delhi Railway Stampede Videos...

Entertainment

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond Korra

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox