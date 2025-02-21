‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma recently took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking message, sparking speculation about her emotional state amid reports of her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Her post read:

“From Stressed to Blessed – Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.”

Her post surfaced just hours after reports claimed that the couple’s final divorce hearing took place at the Bandra Family Court on February 20. According to sources, both Chahal and Dhanashree were present at the proceedings from 11:00 AM onwards, attending a 45-minute counselling session before reaffirming their mutual decision to part ways.

Speculations Of Their Long Waited Divorce

Speculations about their separation have been circulating for months. Further, igniting the chatter, Dhanashree dropped “Chahal” from her Instagram name, just a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic post stating, “New life loading.”

Couple Who Tied Knot In December 2020

The couple, who tied the knot on December 11, 2020, had previously addressed the ongoing speculation. In January, Chahal urged people not to spread baseless rumors, stating that the speculation had caused immense pain to him and his family. Dhanashree also broke her silence, emphasizing that staying quiet does not imply weakness but strength.

