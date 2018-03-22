Soon after the release of Baaghi 2’s new song Ek Do Teen, which is the recreated version of the iconic song from 1988 film Tezaab and features Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress got trolled on social media for ruining the magic and class of the original song. However, Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have come to Jacqueline Fernandez’s rescue and in a recent press conference spoke in support of the actress.

The makers of Baaghi 2 starring Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles has landed into a controversy after N Chandra, the director of 1998 film Tezaab in a recent statement said that the recreated version of the iconic track Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab which features Jacqueline Fernandez is totally crass and a sex act and he will be taking legal action against the makers of the film. He further said that Madhuri Dixit danced with such grace and innocence in the song which has now been turned into a sex act.

Soon after the song was released, fans started trolling Jacqueline on social media and expressed their disappointment towards the new version. However, the film fraternity which came to Jacqueline’s rescue and seems to be supporting the makers and Srilankan beauty. Soon after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter to back the makers of Baaghi 2 along with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, it is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have spoken in support of the actress.

In a recent press conference, Tiger said, “I thought that was expected though. When you touch a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions. Over here the only idea behind Ek Do Teen was to pay tribute to the legend like Madhuri ma’am. Nobody can match up to her. Let’s put that out there and make it clear. That being said, I think Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job choreographing. He was a dancer in the original song with Madhuri ma’am. So that being said, in no way we were trying to blow our trumpet. That’s not the idea. The idea is to pay homage to Madhuri ma’am and relive the tune of Ek Do Teen.”

On the other hand, Disha Patani added, “No, it’s doing so well. How many million views! Look at the positive. Views count. Views matter. It’s got so many views in one day. People are comparing and you can’t compare it to Madhuri ma’am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It’s nothing even close to her.”

