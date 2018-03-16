Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who ruled our hearts with her sexy dance moves in songs like Beat Pe Booty, Chitiya kalaiya, Lat Lag Gayi, Aa Zara is once again going to set the silver screen on fire as the stunning actress will be stepping into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes and will be dancing on the revised version of the iconic song Ek Do Teen from the classic film Tezaab in Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s upcoming film Baaghi 2.

Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez’s entry in the Hindi film industry, the actor has been entertaining the masses with her acting and dancing skills. The actor will now step into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit for Baaghi 2 song “Ek Do Teen”. The first look and teaser of the song starring Jacqueline is out. The teaser gives a sneak peek into what is there in store for the fans of the chartbuster. From what can be said after watching the 25 seconds short teaser, it seems like the tunes of the older version have been retained. If the lyrics are similar too or not will be known once the song is released.

In the first look photo, Jacqueline has struck the same pose as Madhuri did in 1988 film Tezaab’s song. Just like Madhuri, Jacqueline to seems to be looking for her beloved. Her multi-colored costume for the song is almost similar to what the dancing diva wore in the original number. While Madhuri had men cheering for her, the reprised version has them throwing light on the Sri Lankan beauty as they hold huge light bulbs. Her look from the recreated song has left both Madhuri and Jacqueline’s fans excited to see if the latter will manage to make the song a chartbuster.

Talking about stepping into Madhuri’s shoes, Jacqueline earlier said, “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic, like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) Ji did.” While the original “Ek Do Teen” was choreographed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, the recreated version will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Adding to it the Race 3 actor said, “This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is “Ek Do Teen Char”. And, for me as an actress, this is such an honour. I know I would never be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit, that’s not something that I’m even going to attempt. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit, as there is only one Madhuri Dixit. I know that this is just my tribute to her.” ALSO READ: Baaghi 2: Jacqueline Fernandez turns Madhuri Dixit for Version 2.0 of Ek Do Teen , Irrfan Khan confirms his diagnosis of Neuroendocrine tumour; well-wishes pour in

ALSO READ: Raid movie review: Ajay Devgn- Ileana D’cruz starrer fails to be captivating

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App