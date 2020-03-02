In today's episode of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, we will see the intense chemistry between Shravan and Suman during the rehearsal of their Republic day play. Read the full article to know more.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: Sony Tv’s popular show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is having a very interesting plot. the romance, fun, and entertainment is keeping the audience strings attached to the show. Currently, the show is seeing to be quite interesting. In the coming episode, we will see that the preparations of the republic day play are on. For practice, everybody needed to visit Shravan’s house. As soon as Suman reaches his house, she feels awkward as she finds nobody in his house other than his sister who is sleeping.

The situation becomes normal and less awkward as they started loving each other’s company. They both talked about their interest in the army and sports field. They both enjoyed the late-night conversations. As soon as Shravan and Suman start rehearsing, they started feeling for each other.

They both look very cute and adorable together. This cute couple is having intense chemistry between them which will enlighten love in them soon. People are loving them on and off-camera. They both have garnered a lot of fan following through this show.

Also Read:Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan reunites with former co-star Parth Samthaan for a Komolika-Anurag Basu selfie

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is an Indian Hindi language television show. The main plot of the show is based on the romance between the 2 main leads. The daily soap is a sequel of the Ek Duje Ke Vaaste which aired on Sony TV in2016. The sequel is also being aired on Sony TV.the sequel started on the 10th of February 2020. Lead stars of the show are Kanikka Kapur and Mohit Kumar who are a rebooted version of Suman and Shravan.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag to kill Prerna for cheating on him with Mr Bajaj

Also Read:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Trisha’s case witness gets killed

So now, will everything be in their favor? Will they confess their feelings to each other?

Stay Tuned for more updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App