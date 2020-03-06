In today's episode of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Shravan will fool Devika, after which Devika will cry her heart out to Suman. Suman will then decide to confront Shravan about the matter, though she will burst out with laughter after knowing the joke.

+Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 spoiler alert: Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 show is a popular show of Sony tv.The plot of the show is very interesting and exciting as well. The beautiful story of Shravan and Suman is what making the viewers adore the show so much. The show has garnered a lot of love from the audiences and the character has garnered a lot of fan following, even the show is having pretty good TRP.

As we saw in the recent episodes of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste that Shravan and Suman have forgotten their fights and are back again as friends. Meanwhile, as we know that Shravan is a civilian, so he tries to impress everyone in the college and has now become the girl’s crush.

Just like other girls, Devika who is a close friend of Suman wants to get closer to Shravan, but on the other hand, Shravan does not wants that and fools Devika by saying that her eyes resemble the eyes of her ex-girlfriend and tells her about how she died in an accident. When Shravan fools er by saying all this, Devika takes it seriously and cries her heart out to Suman. Suman thus decides to confront the matter with Shravan. Though the fake ex-girlfriend story of Shravan makes Suman burst out in laughter. With the passing time, the friendship between Suman and Shravan is getting stronger but Shravan’s ex-girlfriend s trying to spice the things up between him and Suman.

