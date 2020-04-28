Television actor Karan Tacker reveals about doing Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2 and his lockdown time. Read here

Love Ne Mila Di Jodi star Karan Tacker is among the finest actors in the Tele industry who misses no chance of astonishing his fans with his acting skills. Karan Tacker loves to experiment with his roles and come up with something new every time for his fans. The actor was last seen in espionage thriller series Special OPS in the role of Farooq Ali, which made him grab attention again. Moreover, he is also very active on social media and keeps interacting with fans on live chats.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Karan Tacker opened up about his show which proved to be a game-changer in his career—Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Karan revealed that the show is very close to his heart and is its re-run is also performing well in terms of TRP on Star Utsav. He added that still he receives messages where his fans demand him to be back on Television.

Further, when asked about Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2, he added that he will answer this question when the season 2 is actually back. He then revealed about his lockdown and said that he wakes up in the morning and does some exercise as his body is full of energy that time. He then spends his entire day preparing breakfast, spending time with family members, do some household work, watch films and interviews.

On the work front, Karan Tacker is best known for appearing in shows like Punar Vivaah, Rang Badalti Odhania and Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. He also participated in reality shows like Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Ace Of Space 1 and Kitchen Champion.

