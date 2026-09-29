‘Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa’: These Viral Slogans From Women’s Protest Are Taking Over The Internet

Women’s safety protests in Delhi have sparked a fresh conversation online, but it is not only the issue behind the demonstrations that has caught social media’s attention. The creative slogans raised during the protests have also gone viral.

One phrase in particular has become a talking point across social media: “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa.” The catchy rhyme, heard during a women’s protest, has been widely shared and has even inspired users to create their own versions in comment sections.

The slogans range from sharp statements about women’s freedom and safety to rhyming phrases built around food, everyday expressions and internet meme culture.

The trend reflects how protest language has increasingly moved beyond traditional chants. Short, catchy and easily repeatable lines can quickly travel from a protest site to Instagram reels, X posts and comment sections.

Why Is ‘Ek Kachori, Do Samosa’ Going Viral?

The phrase “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa” has emerged as one of the most recognisable slogans from the recent protests. Videos from the demonstrations show groups of women chanting the line together. Its rhythm and rhyming structure have made it particularly easy to remember and reproduce online.

The slogan has also triggered a wave of reactions. Some users have repeated the original line, while others have attempted to create their own rhyming versions. That has turned the phrase into something of a social-media meme format alongside its use as a protest chant.

‘Ek Sutta, Do Chai, Mard Jaat Haye-Haye’







Another slogan attracting attention is “Ek Sutta, Do Chai, Mard Jaat Haye-Haye.”

A video circulating online shows women chanting the phrase during the protest. Like the kachori-samosa slogan, it uses familiar everyday references to create a rhythmic chant. The phrase has become part of the wider collection of slogans being discussed online, with social media users focusing on the unusual combination of humour, rhyme and protest messaging.

‘Nahi Kisi Ke Baap Ki, Naari Apne Aap Ki’

Not every viral slogan relies on humour. “Nahi Kisi Ke Baap Ki, Naari Apne Aap Ki” takes a more direct approach, focusing on women’s autonomy and independence.

The line has also appeared among the slogans being shared from the protests. Its message is straightforward: women should not be treated as someone else’s property or be defined by their relationship with men.

‘Sharm Nahi Hai Mardon Mein, Aurat Kyon Hai Pardon Mein’

Another slogan making the rounds online is “Sharm Nahi Hai Mardon Mein, Aurat Kyon Hai Pardon Mein.”

The chant questions why restrictions on women should become the response to crimes or misconduct by men. Its wording also reflects a familiar pattern in protest slogans: using a short question to challenge social attitudes surrounding women’s behaviour, clothing and movement.

‘Munna Kare Kuch Bhi Kaand, Har Baar Hogi Munni Badnaam’

Another line being shared is “Munna Kare Kuch Bhi Kaand, Har Baar Hogi Munni Badnaam.”

Unlike the food-based rhymes, this slogan addresses the tendency to scrutinise or blame women for incidents involving men. The line uses a familiar rhyme to make a serious point about victim-blaming and the unequal standards often applied to men and women.

‘Cutie Nahi, Kranti Hoon’

One of the shorter slogans associated with the recent protests is “Cutie Nahi, Kranti Hoon.”

The phrase has a distinctly social-media-friendly quality. It plays on the contrast between being labelled as “cute” and presenting oneself as someone demanding change. Another reported protest chant, “Hum Auratein Azaad Hain,” similarly puts women’s freedom at the centre of the message. Reports from the Delhi demonstrations have highlighted these kinds of slogans alongside demands concerning women’s safety.

Social Media Has Started Its Own Slogan Battle

The interesting part of the trend is that the protest slogans have not remained limited to videos from the demonstrations. The comment sections have become an extension of the slogan-making exercise. Users have created variations such as “1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Jaat Do Resign” and other rhyming combinations.

Another variation seen online is “1 Idli, 2 Dosa, Har Mard Nahi Ek Jaisa.” Unlike the original protest chants, these lines are best understood as social-media responses or user-created variations rather than automatically treating them as slogans raised at the protest. That distinction matters because the internet conversation has developed its own life beyond what was actually chanted on the streets.

What Are The Viral Slogans And Placards From The Women’s Protest?







From “Hum Auratein Azaad Hain” and “Rapist Ko Andar Karo, Ladkiyon Ko Nahi” to the more meme-friendly “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa,” the Delhi protests have produced a wide range of slogans. Other chants included “Azadi, Azadi,” “Darr Ke Aage Azaadi,” “Pinjra Todna Nahi Chhodenge,” “Down With The Patriarchy,” “Abort Patriarchy” and “Inquilab Zindabad.”

Several placards took a more pointed or witty route. These included “Cutie Nahi, Kranti Hoon,” “Beti Ki Location Nahi, Bete Ka Intent Check Karo,” “Hamari Skirt Nahi Hai Chhoti, In Mardon Ki Soch Hai Chhoti,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights” and “Hum Azaad Hain Sirf Panno Par.”

The food-rhyme format then spilled onto social media. “1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Jaat Do Resign” and “Garam-Garam Vada Pav, Mard Jaat Sudhar Jao” appeared among user-generated variations, while some users responded with lines such as “1 Idli, 2 Dosa, Har Mard Nahi Ek Jaisa.” These should be treated as online reactions rather than confirmed chants from the protest itself.

Why Are Meme-Style Slogans Becoming Part Of Protests?

Protest slogans have traditionally relied on repetition, rhythm and easy-to-remember language. Social media has amplified those characteristics. A slogan that can fit easily into a short video or reel has a greater chance of being repeated, remixed and shared. Food references, rhymes and familiar phrases can make a serious message more accessible to a wider online audience.

At the same time, the humorous wording does not necessarily erase the seriousness of the issue that brought people onto the streets. The recent demonstrations have centred on concerns around women’s safety and crimes against women. The viral response, however, shows how modern protest culture increasingly overlaps with internet culture. A chant can begin as a slogan at a demonstration and quickly become a meme template, with social media users adding their own versions.

For now, “Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa” remains the phrase attracting the most attention, while “Cutie Nahi, Kranti Hoon”, “Nahi Kisi Ke Baap Ki, Naari Apne Aap Ki” and other slogans continue to circulate across social media.

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