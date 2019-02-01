Finally, the much awaited Shelly Chopra Dhar film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga hits the silver screens today. The movie features Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra. The most exciting part about the film is that it is for the first time that the father-daughter duo will share the same screens.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer has finally hit the silver screens today and the audience can’t keep calm to witness the father-daughter duo on the same screens, for the very first time. The movie is one of the highly anticipated films and the most entertaining part of the movie is that it is not the same as other romantic films. Talking about the star cast, it also features Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Oberoi, Regina Cassandra and Juhi Chawla. Ahead of the film release, the actor Sonam Kapoor hosted a special screening and various celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna took to their social media platforms to share their reactions.

Akshay Kumar quoted the whole film in just a word Brilliant and praised the performances of the featuring actors especially Sonam Kapoor. Designer Masaba Gupta shared a sweet note on the Internet and called it intimate, familiar and comforting watch. Bollywood director Farah Khan also couldn’t stop herself and quoted that the filmmakers have worked very hard and said that they have handled the difficult subject with so much dignity. Talking about the reaction from the audience, it’s overall getting a mixed response. Fans are excited as well as a bit nervous due to the sensitive approach of the film.

What a strong impeccable performance by @RajkummarRao in #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ,

I strongly insist everyone go watch it.

You are pushing acting to new levels @RajkummarRao , keep it up man👍 — Jai (@Jai_Bwaliya) February 1, 2019

Would be interesting to see a woman director’s projection of same-sex love #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 1, 2019

Trying so hard to keep away from anything related to #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. Want to watch the film without being influenced others. Maybe its best I stay away from twitter until I have watched the film. So excited to see @RajkummarRao @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor &Team — Sailaja Guttala (@Saila2016) February 1, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga first movie review out and it's awesome… Goosbumps alerts everywhere he come you whistle#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga#ELKDTALMovieReview#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLagaMovieReview #SonamKapoorhttps://t.co/wzHiYBQ2Wg pic.twitter.com/OOffNHWMIS — Pooja Mishra (@poojaactres) February 1, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More