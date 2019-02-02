Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga box office collection Day 1: After much anticipation, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has released this weekend. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga revolves around a same-sex love story. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in prominent roles.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga starring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla finally hit the theatrical screens this week. Touted as one of the first mainstream films to revolve around a homosexual love story, the film has been welcomed with positive reviews across the spectrum. As per early trade estimates, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is expected to earn Rs 2-3 crore on the opening day.

Speaking about the potential biz. of the film, Film critic Girish Johar called the film a niche high-end romantic drama with a twist. He added that it is yet to be seen whether the audience will accept the film or it will be passed down as yet another Friday release. Despite getting a solo release, the film is likely to face competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

While Manikarnika earned Rs 61.15 crore in its first week at the cinema screens, Uri is expected to cross Rs 175 crore in weekend 4 making it the first blockbuster release of 2019. With this, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is still roaring at the box office in Week 5 and has earned a total collection of Ra 239.88 crore.

Helmed by debutant director Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga marks the first collaboration of father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor.

