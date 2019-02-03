Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga box office collection Day 2: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is one of Bollywood's first mainstream same-sex love story. The film has earned Rs 3.30 crore on its first day at the box office.

As we step into the month of love, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is a step forward in the 21st century and its notions on love and sexuality. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, the film is one of Bollywood’s first mainstream same-sex love stories that has been hailed by celebrities as well as film critics. On its first day at the box office, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Laga has managed to earn Rs 3.30 crore across 1500 screens.

Despite a slow start, the film is expected to gain momentum over the weekend, all thanks to positive word of mouth. The growth in the biz. of ELKDTAL is very crucial for the film to sustain its run at the cinema screens. At the moment, the film is facing stiff competition from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening… Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has a ticket window for about 2 weeks until Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Gully Boy hits the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14. So far, Uri has earned a total collection of Rs 174.43 crore and is marching towards the Rs 200 crore club as a steady pace. Meanwhile, Manikarnika has garnered Rs 64.65 crore in 8 days and is likely to witness a growth in the second week.

Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga marks the first collaboration of father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor on-screen. Post the film, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Total Dhamaal while Sonam is currently shooting for her next release The Zoya Factor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More