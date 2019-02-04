Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga box office collection Day 3: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has hit the theatrical screens this weekend. Helmed by debutant director Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga revolves around a same-sex love story. The film is witnessing a strong competition from Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which released this weekend on February 1, has received a thumbs-up from the film critics as well as the audience. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in prominent roles, the film has been helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. After witnessing a slow start to the week with Rs 3.30 crore, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is working its magic at the box office with every passing day. In two days, the film has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 7.95 crore.

Based on a same-sex love story, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Laga is touted as one of India’s first mainstream Bollywood movies to address homosexuality and bust taboos around it. At the cinema screens, the film is receiving stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should’ve been more since Day 1 was low… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 40.91%… Day 3 + weekdays crucial… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

While Uri is paving its way into Rs 200 crore club with a positive word of mouth, Manikarnika has earned a total collection of Rs 69.90 crore in 8 days. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has a ticket window of about 2 weeks until Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Gully Boy releases on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. i.e February 14.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga marks the first on-screen collaboration of father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. With this, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are also seen after a long time on the big screen.

