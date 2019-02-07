Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga box office collection Day 6: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao released last weekend at the box office. Despite a positive word of mouth, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has witnessed a low response at the box office. In its first week, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 17.14 crore so far.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga box office collection Day 6: Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao’s latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has garnered a lukewarm response at the box office in its first week. Earning over Rs 3. 30 crore on Friday, Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.58 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.90 crore on Monday and Rs 1.71 crore on Tuesday, the film has garnered a total collection of Rs 17.14 crore.

Released on February 1, 2019, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga revolves around a same-sex love story in which Sonam is essaying the role of a lesbian. The film marks the first collaboration of father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor. With this, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are sharing the screen-space after a very long time in the film.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 17.14 cr. India biz.#Overseas total till Mon: $ 1.2 mn [₹ 8.59 cr]… Key markets:

At the cinema screens, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is receiving stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Aiming at Rs 200 crore mark, Uri has earned a total collection of Rs 195.49 crore in four weeks. Meanwhile, Manikarnika has earned Rs 80.95 crore in its second week.

It will be interesting to note whether the release of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Gully Boy will change the dynamics of the current box office collections or not and whether Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga will be able to sustain the test of time. Post Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming film The Zoya Factor while Anil Kapoor will be seen in Total Dhamaal.

