Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga movie celebrity reaction: Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Juhi Chawla's latest release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has finally released today. The movie will mark Sonam Kapoor's first collaboration with her dad Anil Kapoor on the big screen. Released on February 1, Friday, the film is heading for a solo release.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, a film that brings to foray a same-sex love story to the mainstream and set love free from labels, has hit the theatrical screens this Friday, i.e February 1. Helmed by Shelly Chopra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Laga stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra and many more. Before the reviews by film critics and audience star pouring in, a special screening of the film was held for Bollywood celebrities and Industry insiders a day before the film release.

And looking at the same, it seems like the makers of the film have managed to deliver an outstanding performance. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to shower praises on the film and stated that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is absolutely brilliant and boasts of some great performances. Sharing a photo with his PadMan co-star Sonam Kapoor, Akshay told her to take a bow as the film tackles such an important issue so wonderfully.

We just watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and in one word, it’s BRILLIANT! @AnilKapoor, @sonamakapoor & @iam_juhi great performances and aptly cast and @RajkummarRao what a role! Guys do watch it, I loved it! pic.twitter.com/7iygjOEjS6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2019

Still thinking about this beautiful film, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga – hats off to this woman! @sonamakapoor take a bow for making this film, deals with an important subject so wonderfully. pic.twitter.com/JWCnUffUmX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2019

Celebrity designer Masaba Gupta shared a heartfelt note on social media after watching the film and called it an intimate, familiar and comforting watch. She added that after watching the film she felt free to love, live and be exactly who she wants to be. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, on the other hand, called the film bold and beautiful. He added that the film boasts of a new age script that makes it a beautiful film with a completely new story.

It will be the first time that Sonam Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with her dad Anil Kapoor in the film. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together on the big screen after almost a decade.

