Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga movie review: After much anticipation, Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has finally hit the theatres this weekend. On its release day, the film has received a thumbs up from film critics as well as celebrities. The film is headed for a solo release at the box office.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga movie review: Ek ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao has finally hit the theatrical screens today, i.e February 1. Addressing the modern notions of love and sexuality, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga revolves around a same-sex love story that is still an exception in the Indian Film Industry. As the film makes its way to the big screen, it has met with a positive reaction from not just celebrities but also film critics.

Film critic Rachit Gupta in his review for TOI gave the film 3.5 stars and stated that ELKDTAL boasts of some strong performances by Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla while Sonam aces the act of a simple yet vulnerable girl. While the writing and screenplay of the film aren’t that impressive, the film hits the right chord when it comes to delivering its core message in an entertaining manner.

Giving the film 4 stars, Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV stated that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is a huge leap from 2008 film Dostana. The film manages to portray a homosexual love story in a sensitive and tender manner. Calling it a coming out story set against the backdrop of a conservative society, the film critic further praises Sonam, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

In his review, Film critic Gaurang Chauhan writing for TimesNow gave the film 3.5 stars and called it one of the most important films of our times. Praising the impressive performances by the cast and a sensitive plot that is high on entertainment quotient, the film critic added that the film deserves all the praises it is receiving.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More