The wedding song of the year is out now! Much in news, the upcoming unique story Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has been creating a buzz since its announcement. First, the makers dropped the title song which was a fresh remake of the iconic track Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and it got lauded heavily by the audience. Now, they have stormed the internet by releasing another mind-blowing song Ishq Mitha which is the refreshing remake of 90s favourite wedding song Ishq Mitha. The song is full of enthusiastic Punjabi music and happy vibes. Starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anil Kapoor, the song will give a new wedding anthem in the very first month of the new year 2019.

Ishq Mitha’s this version is undoubtedly one of the cutest and sweetest and it is sure to melt your hearts. The father-daughter duo Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing their hearts out in this latest track, take a look!

The song will instantly remind you of the real father-daughter bond which is one of the warmest relationships indeed. The peppy number showcases Anil Kapoor in his own energetic avatar while Sonam, being the shy bride eventually joins the group. One of the new aspects that the makers are revealing is Akshay Oberoi comes in mid and tries to create a bond with Sonam. Relying on the atmosphere of the song, it seems to be from the mehendi ceremony od Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

