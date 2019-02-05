Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 4: Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is witnessing a slow growth at the Box office on the weekday. At the end of the opening weekend, the film earned Rs 13.53 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box-office collection of Day 4. In the tweet, he mentioned that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has found limited patronage.

In the tweet, he mentioned that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has found limited patronage. Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend. However, the overall total is low. Weekdays are crucial. On Friday, it collected 3.30 crore, on Saturday 4.65 crore, Sunday 5.58 crore. This makes the total of Rs 13.53 crore.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage… Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low… Weekdays crucial… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Helmed by Shelly Dhar Chopra, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and debutant Regina Cassandra. The film was released on February 1. The film is based on a same-sex story.

The film is receiving mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The film is facing stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and which is maintaining a stronghold at the box office.

