Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 5: Shelly Chopra Dhar film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released post a week after Manikarnika but however, couldn't do wonders. Till now the overall collection of the film is Rs 13. 53 crores as per film critic Taran Adarsh and it is expected that it will just earn Rs 17 crore in its first week

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 5: Anil Kapoor’s film is currently striving hard at the Box office despite of a fabulous start with various appreciations. As per film analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh Twitter quote, the film earned Rs 3.30 crore on its first day and created a buzz around by featuring stars like Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. On its second day, the movie went higher and opened up the weekend with Rs 4.65 crore. On Sunday it blasted to earn Rs 5.58 crore but after the calculation of the overall growth, the total collection of the movie seems quite low. The total collection till now is just Rs 13.53 crore.

As per the reports from Box office India, the movie only earned Rs 1.5 crore on the first day of the weekday which means that the movie will go up to earn Rs 17 crore in its first week which also means that the total collection of the first week is less than the first week collections of the films like The Accidental Prime Minister and Thackeray.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage… Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low… Weekdays crucial… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should’ve been more since Day 1 was low… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 40.91%… Day 3 + weekdays crucial… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released post a week after Kangana Ranauts-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and approximately after four weeks of Uri: The Surgical Strike which has currently broken the records by earning Rs 189.76 crore in just 24 days. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a special connection as this was the first time when both father and daughter worked together. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and written by Ghazal Dhaliwal.

