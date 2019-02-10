Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box-office collection Day 9: Focussing on one of the most sensitive topics of the nation homosexuality, Sonam and Anil Kapoor surely have given a masterpiece yet it is witnessing a continuous low at the box office. As per biz analyst the movie has earned Rs 35 crores at the box office.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box-office collection Day 9: Sonam, Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a continuous fail at the box office. The movie revolves around one of the most mainstream topics of Homosexuality. As this is the second weekend of the movie, there are expectations that maybe the movie would be able to earn more at the box office. The movie also stars Juhi Chawla, Rajkumar Rao, Regina Cassandra, and many others. Talking about the interesting title of the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been taken from the romantic number of Anil Kapoor’s 1994 film- 1942: A Love Story.

AS per reports and Biz analyst Taran Adarsh the movie had earned Rs 3.30 crores on Friday, Rs 4.65 crores on Saturday and till now has collected Rs 35 crores at the box office. Besides being a family entertainment film the movie has been rejected because of its sensitive topic.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage… Select urban centres contributed to the revenue… Is dull beyond metros… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.37 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

What’s more interesting about the film is that people are going to see Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla on screen as they are starring opposite each other after a decade! The movie has received mixed reviews from the fans and celebrities- some like how they have touched such a sensitive topic and some think its too sensitive to be filmed.

