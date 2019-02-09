Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is receiving applauds from the critics is struggling at the box office. The movie has collected Rs. 16.50 crore in its first week. Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the movie is based on same-sex love story.

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has somehow left behind in the race of competition with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Despite receiving applauds from the critics and audience the film is struggling to According to the latest entertainment portal estimates, the movie has earned Rs 16.50 crore in its first week.

In the latest tweet, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has found limited patronage. Only selected urban centres have contributed to the revenues. The movie has collected Rs 19.68 crores, and is quite dull beyond the metros.

The movie has managed to collect 3.30 crores, 4.65 crores, 5.58 crores, Rs 1.90 crores, 1.71 crores, 1.37 crores, 1.17 crores on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Based on the story of same-sex love, the film revolves around the character Sweety Chaudhary (played by Sonam Kapoor) who is in a homosexual relationship with a girl. She goes on to reject several marriage proposals within her Punjabi family while hiding her identity as she tries to come out of her religious, cultural and societal barriers.

Helmed and co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the movie also stars Akshay Oberoi and Regina Cassandra. The movie was released on February 01, 2019. Rochak Kohli, Sanjay Wandrekar, Atul Raninga are the music directors. The song have been written by Gazal Dhaliwal, Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Helmed and co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the movie also stars Akshay Oberoi and Regina Cassandra. The movie was released on February 01, 2019. Rochak Kohli, Sanjay Wandrekar, Atul Raninga are the music directors. The song have been written by Gazal Dhaliwal, Shelly Chopra Dhar.

The film is all set to be a part of Oscars. As per, reports, its screenplay will be a part of the library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

