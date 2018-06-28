Filmmakers of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released three new posters of the movie on Thursday, giving a little insight of Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao's character in the movie. Earlier the filmmakers released the teaser of the movie.

Posters of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga were released on Thursday, a film which compares how love has changed between the old times and how it is being depicted in the present times. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was a jukebox hit from the movie 1942: A Love Story, and is still a very popular song, has been used as the title of the film. It will be the first time when people will witness Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together on the silver screens. The filmmakers on Thursday released three new posters of the forthcoming movie introducing the cast and what would be characters in the film.

The first character which the filmmakers want the audience to know is Anil Kapoor who will be playing Balbir, in the movie along with his co-stars juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla will be seen playing Chatro in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga while Rajkummar Rao will be seen as Sahil, who will play the role of a struggling writer.

Meet Balbir… New poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga featuring Anil Kapoor… Costars Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao… Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar… #ELKDTAL pic.twitter.com/SQh34UB0nZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga story will revolve around Sonam Kapoor and how she experiences love. The main theme of the film is how it has been changing from time to time and how it has now become a total syapa (chaos) and rather being simple.

Meet Chatro… New poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga featuring Juhi Chawla… Costars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao… Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar… #ELKDTAL pic.twitter.com/jQa3tB1v6B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

Meet Sahil, a struggling writer… New poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga featuring Rajkummar Rao… Costars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja… Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar… #ELKDTAL pic.twitter.com/zOOSvfjV3L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser has already out. The movie has been directed by Shelly Chopra and

will hit the theatres on October 12. The film also has a recreated version of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a popular and lovable song and a one which has been ringing love bell in thousands of people through times.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been produced by Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Sonam Kapoor was previously seen in Veeri Di Wedding with her co-stars Kareen Kapoor, ShikhaTalsania and Swara Bhaskar. Sonam will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s forthcoming film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

