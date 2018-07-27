Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. On July 27, the makers of the film revealed that the film will hit the screens on February 1, 2019.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has stricken a chord with fans much before the film release. With a heart-warming teaser of the film that oscillates around old-school charm and modern-day romance, along with Sonam and her superstar dad coming together for a film for the first time, the film has already raised excitement among one and all. On July 27th, Sonam along with the rest cast revealed that the father-daughter story will hit the screens on February 1st, 2019.

Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga stars Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in prominent roles. After the blockbuster hit of Vindu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani’s latest venture, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, a lot of expectations have been tied to their next film.

While Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have previously collaborated in Dolly Ki Dolly, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor, who have previously worked in films like Loafer, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Benaam Badsha and Salaam-E-Ishq, will reunite after 11 years on-screen. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the upcoming film Fanney Khan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Apart from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Laga, Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. The film is expected to hit the screens on August 3. Rajkummar Rao will be seen in upcoming film Mental Hai Kya and Stree while Sonam will be seen in Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman.

