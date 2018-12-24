Daddy's girl Sonam Kapoor is one of the most loved and adored actors in Bollywood. With her experimental attitude and conventional choice of movies, Sonam Kapoor has paved her way into the hearts of million fans. After Neerja, one of the unique choices by her will be the upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film will showcase the warmth of a father-daughter bond and her daddy cool Anil Kapoor will be playing her father on-screen.

The Rajkummar Rao-starrer will also cast Juhi Chawla and many reports say that the storyline would be based on Love Jihad. Well, as the audience awaits for more inside details, Sonam Kapoor shared the first poster of the movie on her official Instagram handle. On the special occasion of her father Anil Kapoor’s 62nd birthday, she thoughtfully shared the poster telling people that the movie will cherish the lovable father-daughter bond. Take a look yourself!

The surprise doesn’t end here as Sonam Kapoor also announced the date for the trailer release which is going to happen on December 27. Well, the audience can now look forward to a good filmy star of the new year. In the first poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor can be seen leaning on the shoulder of her father Anil Kapoor and he can be seen comforting her daughter. While Sonam’s look seems really simple, Anil Kapoor appears to be very serious in the poster.

Earlier this day, Sonam Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her with Anil Kapoor which also belong to the shooting days of the film. With this candid click, Sonam wrote an emotional note to her daddy cool on the occasion of his birthday. Take a sneak peek!

