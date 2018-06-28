The teaser of Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The film is slated to release on October 12 this year.

The much-awaited teaser of Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has finally been released by the makers of the film on Thursday, June 28. Produced by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The teaser shows moments from Anil Kapoor’s iconic film 1942 A Love Story and narrates the difference between love stories of old times and modern-day love stories. There is love, emotions, drama, and everything needed for a perfect romantic Bollywood drama. It shows how vintage love stories were ‘simple’ and how modern-day love stories are a ‘syapaa.’ The teaser shows family love, celebrations, emotions, and a lot more.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will also get father-daughter dup Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor work together for the first time. Also, Juhi Chawla, who has previously worked with Anil Kapoor in films like Deewana Mastana, Andaz, Salaam-e-Ishq, among many others, will also be sharing the screen space after a long time. While it will be Sonam Kapoor’s first film with Rajkummar Rao, Anil and Rajkummar will be seen in Aishwarya Rai-starrer Fanney Khan. The teaser of the film was recently released and was loved by fans. The film is slated to release on October 12 this year.

Here's the teaser of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga… Stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao… Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar… 12 Oct 2018 release… #ELKDTALTeaser: https://t.co/kflGTMF99y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

First glimpse of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga… Teaser out today… Stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao… Directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar… 12 Oct 2018 release… #ELKDTAL pic.twitter.com/4W3ValsCgl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

According to media reports, the film will revolve around a love story when the British Raj was declining Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Sanju, which is slated to release on June 29 this year.

Sonam Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai, was last seen in Veere Di Wedding which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Sonam will also be seen in The Zoya Factor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More