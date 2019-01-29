Ahead of the release of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the makers have released the second trailer of the film in order to double the curiosity level of the fans. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in leading roles. The movie will hit the silver screens on February 1, 2019. The movie is not a usual romantic film and contains a lot of drama.

In order to enhance the curiosity level among the fans, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has released the second trailer of the film. The second trailer provides some more clues about the story which revolves around family, Love and Acceptance. After viewing the first trailer of the film, it was very well evident that it is not a normal love story like other romantic films. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and also features big stars– Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The trailer starts with Anil Kapoor announcing the nikkah of his lovely daughter Sonam Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao who is a family friend. Originally, Sonam is not happy with her father’s decision of marrying Rajkummar Rao but somehow manages to compromise her happiness, in front of her family. Sweety who is Sonam Kapoor also has a secret associated with her character which actually complicates her relation with her family.

The trailer also comes with many questions arising in the viewers minds like Will Sweety’s family come to know about her secret and many more. The only message which is received from the trailer is a hashtag which says Set Love Free. In some last minutes of the trailer, after facing a lot of drama and arguments Sweety finally confides in Rajkummar Rao and finds him as her good friend. All of the questions are answered in the last when Sweety is seen running with another girl hand to hand.

Unveiled the second trailer of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and am overwhelmed by the love and support, especially from these girls and guys! We’ve poured our hearts into this film and can now share it with you… 3 days to ELKDTAL pic.twitter.com/Va4s5Ow8Ji — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 28, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More