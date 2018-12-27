Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: And the much-awaited trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring the real life father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is out on social media. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banners of Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: And the much-awaited trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring the real life father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is out on social media. The romantic drama also stars Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao, Regina Cassandra and Madhumalti Kapoor. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the title of the much-anticipated film is based on Anil Kapoor’s superhit song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from the 1994’s film, 1942: A Love Story.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer starring Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is all about two young love birds who have to face the ‘Siyaapa’ in order to get their true love. With Gud Naal Ishq Mitha song in the background, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla starrer trailer has made the fans curious about the upcoming movie that will hit the theatres on February 1, 2019. Watch the much-awiated love saga trailer of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajummar Rao:

The first poster of the film was was unveiled on Anil Kapoor’s 59th birthday on Monday i.e. December 24. With high hopes and end number of praises from the audience, the film is expected to garner good digits at the box office collection. The second poster of the film was released on December 26 along with the trailer release date of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and written by Gazal Dhaliwal. Made under the banners of Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit the theatres on February 1, next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More