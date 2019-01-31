Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection prediction: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga movie is set to hit the silver screens tomorrow on February 1, 2019. The high-end romantic-comedy drama with a twist movie will star father-daughter duo Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together on screen for the first time. Also, the film brings back Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla after a decade in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga after movies like Loafer, Salaam-e-Ishq, and several others. The movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga will be like a breath of fresh air after period war drama Manikarnika, and patriotic film Uri: The Surgical Strike as the theme of the movie is based on same-sex relationship.

As per biz analyst, Girish Johar Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will release in about 800-900 cinemas so it probably won’t be able to earn more than Rs 4 crores at the opening day. The movie has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, presented by Vidhu Vinod Chopra films and has been written by Shelly Chopra and Gazal Dhaliwal. The movie casts Stree star Rajkumar Rao, Regina Cassandra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The movie Ek Ladki Ko… has to compete with January hits Simmba, Uri, and now Manikarnika to be a blockbuster hit. Let’s hope the movie turns out to be as amazing as the trailer was!

Watch Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer here:

