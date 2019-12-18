Ekta Jaggi sexy photos: Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017 finalist Ekta Jaggi is an alumnus of the New Delhi Public School and Delhi University.

Ekta Jaggi sexy photos: With 39.3k followers, model and actor Ekta Jaggi is one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram in 2019. Tiara girl Ekta is sexy, sensuous and sublime.

She loves football, sketching, painting, traveling, and adventure sports. Her favourite quote is: Want your dreams so bad that they have no choice but to manifest into your life.

Ekta had acted in a Punjab song Zakhmi in 2018. sung by Jashan Singh and released by T-Series. The music of the new Punjabi song was given by Goldboy while lyrics were penned by Raj Kakra. Robby Singh had directed the video of the Punjabi song.

